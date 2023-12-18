Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault

A jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty Monday of attacking his former girlfriend earlier this year following a two-week trial in New York.

>> Read more trending news

After more than five hours of deliberation stretched over three days, jurors found Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, The New York Times reported. He was acquitted of two other charges that required prosecutors to prove that he had intent, according to the newspaper.

The Marvel actor, 34, is expected to a appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Feb. 6, The Washington Post reported.

The charges stemmed from a dispute between Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March, according to Reuters. The confrontation left Jabbari, 30, with a broken finger and a swollen arm and ear.

Jabbari, a British dancer, accused Majors of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, hitting her, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger so hard that it fractured, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said the confrontation began when Jabbari tried to take away Majors’s phone after seeing a flirty text from someone else, according to the Post. The actor’s attorney claimed he was the victim, saying that Jabbari hit him after seeing the text, the newspaper reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group