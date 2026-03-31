Affidavit: Tiger Woods showed ‘several signs of impairment’ after crash

A probable cause affidavit released on Tuesday revealed that golf great Tiger Woods showed “several signs of impairment” when he was involved in a rollover crash in South Florida on March 27.

The 15-time PGA Tour major champion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred in southern Martin County shortly after 2 p.m. ET, TC Palm reported.

According to the affidavit, released by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found two pills in Woods’ pants pocket that were identified by imprint as hydrocodone, WPTV reported.

TIGER WOODS AFFIDAVIT RELEASED | Hydrocodone pills found during Tiger Woods' suspected DUI arrest, MCSO affidavit states.

Read more: https://t.co/38JOVZoMki ⬅️👆 pic.twitter.com/akb01exTCP — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 31, 2026

Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station on his black Land Rover as he drove north in Jupiter Island, the affidavit stated.

Deputies said that Woods was following a white Ford F-150 truck that was towing a trailer, WPEC reported. The truck slowed down and the motorist activated a turn signal when Woods crossed over a double solid line to pass, according to the television station.

Woods struck the rear of the trailer and his vehicle rolled over, according to the affidavit.

The impact of the crash caused Woods’ vehicle to flip onto the driver’s side, WPEC reported.

Neither Woods nor the other driver reported injuries at the scene, and both declined transportation to an area hospital, according to the affidavit.

Damage to the trailer was estimated at approximately $5,000, WPEC reported.

The affidavit stated that a deputy noticed Woods had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and “extremely dilated” pupils, ESPN reported.

Woods agreed to perform sobriety tests but refused to submit to a urine test, was “sweating profusely” and was “lethargic and slow,” the affidavit stated.

Woods told authorities that he had not consumed alcohol that day. When asked if he had taken any prescription medication, he acknowledged that “I take a few,” ESPN reported.

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