Annapolis shooting: Police identify suspect, 3 killed during graduation party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities on Monday identified a man accused of opening fire at a home in Annapolis, killing three people and injuring three others during a graduation party.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Paddington Place. Authorities found Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton; Mario Antonio Mireles, 27, of Annapolis; and Christian Marlon Segobia, 25, of Severn; dead. Nicholas Mireles and Mario Antonio Mireles were father and son, officials said.

A man living nearby, 43-year-old Charles Robert Smith, surrendered to authorities after the shooting, Chief Ed Jackson said. He is facing three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of attempted murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime.

Police declined to specify the guns used in the shooting, though Jackson said one was a long handgun and the other was a semi-automatic handgun. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said the weapons “were powerful enough to do a huge amount of damage on the front lawn of a home in a quiet neighborhood in a short amount of time.”

Jackson said authorities were aware of an argument over parking that took place before the shooting, but he said Monday that he wasn’t “even in the position to say that the shooting and the homicides were directly related to that.”

“We’re still very, very much trying to find out what the motivation was behind this, and we’re not poised to say that that was the motivation at this time,” the chief said.

It remained unclear Monday whether the victims knew Smith, whether Smith got the guns used in Sunday’s shooting legally, whether anyone else opened fire or whether race played a factor in the shooting. Authorities said the victims were Hispanic while the suspect is white.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” Jackson said.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley shared condolences Monday for the victims and their families.

“A parent’s … proudest moment is their kid’s graduation from high school, and on a graduation day, on a block party where you’re around family, where you should feel safe — this kind of violence happened,” he said.

Records show Smith was jailed Monday. His bail has been set at $15,000.