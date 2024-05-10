Apple apologizes for iPad Pro ad that sparked criticism

Tech giant Apple apologized Thursday after an ad for the iPad Pro released earlier this week garnered criticism for its apparent portrayal of technology crushing the creative spirit.

The ad spot, called “Crush!” was published online Tuesday. It showed an industrial press crushing musical instruments, a record player, cans of paint, books and more before lifting to reveal an iPad Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the video on social media, where some users criticized it as tone-deaf.

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

Actor Hugh Grant shared Cook’s post, writing, “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

Filmmaker and actor Justine Bateman also shared the video, writing, “Truly, what is wrong with you?”

Apple apologized Thursday in a statement to the marketing and media publication Ad Age, saying that it would not air the commercial on TV as planned. Apple’s vice president of marketing communications, Tor Myhren, said the ad was not meant to cause offense.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world0,” he told Ad Age. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

The video is still available to watch online.

