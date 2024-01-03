Arkansas deputy fatally shot, sheriff says

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — An Arkansas deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while on duty, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday. The deputy, with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, was killed and a suspect was arrested, KARK-TV reported.

Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long provided few details and did not release the name of the deputy or the suspect, according to the television station. The circumstances leading up to the shooting also were not released.

According to the news release, Long said he asked the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation. According to Arkansas State Police Col. Mike Hagar, information about the incident will be released “as it becomes available,” KTHV-TV reported.

“We ask that members of the media please give Sheriff Long and the Stone County community the time and space they need to process this devastating moment,” Hagar said in a statement. “Information will be released as it becomes available. Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support.”

“A news conference will be scheduled in Mountain View “as soon as possible,” the news release stated.

