Bear commandeers yacht

NAPLES, Fla. — Typically Florida animal stories focus on alligators, sometimes falling lizards or love bugs, but this time it’s a bear that’s getting the attention.

Apparently, a black bear decided that he needed to sail away and climbed onboard a boat at a club in Naples, WTVJ reported.

The catamaran was tied up at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club on Wednesday, WBBH reported.

He was seen by Todd Dillman as he pushed a barge into the bay, telling WBBH “We were kind of blown away that there was a bear in Royal Harbor.”

Dillman said that seeing wildlife is a normal occurrence.

“We get the saltwater crocs, the alligators, the sharks, stuff like that. But I can’t say I’ve seen anything like this before. Not in a million years. And I probably won’t ever see it again,” Dillman said.

That’s when he recorded the rare sight.

“I sat here for like an hour and he was just going front to back on the boat. He’s just hanging out. He’s walking back and forth, across the bow,” Dillman said.

Manny Blanco, general manager of the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, confirmed to WBBH that the bear was a bear on the boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded and said that the bear was probably just looking for food.