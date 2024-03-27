Beyoncé reveals ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ tracklist features ‘Jolene’ cover, Willie Nelson

Days before her latest album is set to come out, Beyoncé released her tracklist.

The 32-time Grammy Award winner released the tracklist on Instagram on Wednesday.

Two of her tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” were released during the Super Bowl, Variety reported.

Other tracks include a cover of Dolly Patron’s “Jolene,” “Smoke Hour with Willie Nelson,” “Dolly P” and “The Linda Martell Show,” to name a few, according to CNN. Martell is believed to be one of the first commercially successful Black, female country music artists.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,’” the singer said last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier in the month, Dolly Parton shared that she heard Beyoncé may have covered her hit song “Jolene” for her upcoming album, according to CBS News. Her fans have been waiting for new music since she released “Renaissance” in 2022, according to Variety.

“I think she’s recorded “Jolene” and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel, according to CBS News.

Her album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter” is set to be released on Friday.

The upcoming album was first revealed in February during a Verizon commercial at the Super Bowl. According to The Associated Press, at the end of the commercial, she said, “They ready, drop the new music.”

