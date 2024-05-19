Trending

Blue Origin launches 6 tourists into space after hiatus

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Blue Origin: Blue Origin launched six tourists into space after hiatus. (Rafapress/Rafael Henrique - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VAN HORN, Texas — On Sunday, Blue Origin successfully launched a crew of six into space.

>> Read more trending news

NS-25 carried six customers, CNN reported. The six included Mason Angel, Sylvain Chiron, Kenneth L. Hess, Carol Schaller, Gopi Thotakura, and former Air Force Capt. Ed Dwight, according to Blue Origin.

The New Shephard rocket and capsule lifted off from Launch Site One around 8:30 a.m. CDT in West Texas, WFTV reported.

Dwight, 90, was chosen by President John F. Kennedy back in 1961 to be the country’s first Black astronaut but he never had the chance to go into space until now. According to The Associated Press, the flight was about 10 minutes long and it was something that Dwight called “a life-changing experience.”

“I thought I really didn’t need this in my life,” Dwight said shortly after getting out of the capsule, according to the AP. “But, now, I need it in my life .... I am ecstatic.”

Dwight also set a new record as the oldest person in space. This record was previously set in 2021 by “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, according to the AP. Dwight is about two months older than Shatner.

Sunday’s flight was Blue Origin’s first crew launch is about two years, the AP reported. Blue Origin was grounded after an accident in 2022.

“A big thank you to our astronaut customers for the opportunity to provide this life-changing experience,” said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President, New Shepard. “Each of you are pioneers helping to advance our mission to build a road to space for the benefit of Earth.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read