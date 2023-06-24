Body of 22-year-old man found at bottom of cliff with ‘Find my Phone’ app

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 22-year-old was found at the bottom of cliff Friday evening in Hamilton County, Tennessee, officials say.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security in a statement on Facebook said that a father worried about his 22-year-old son called 911 Friday evening after he did not show up to his doctor’s appointment.

The father reportedly used the app “Find My Phone” and found his phone at Sunset Rock near Lookout Mountain, WSB-TV reported.

Just before 6 p.m. Lookout Mountain police and Lookout Mountain fire crews went out to the area, About five minutes later, fire crews hiked two miles down the Sunset Rock trail, repelled about 80 feet down, and found the 22-year-old man dead, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said.

The man’s identity has not been released, according to WSB-TV. The cause and manner of death have also not been released.

The incident is being considered a crime scene, Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said.