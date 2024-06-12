‘Body’ found in trunk of towed car was mannequin, police say

VIDOR, Texas — The body of what appeared to be a female found in the trunk of a towed vehicle in southeastern Texas was actually a mannequin, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release from Vidor police Chief Rod Carroll, the case of mistaken identity occurred at about 11 a.m. CDT on Wednesday. Authorities received a call about a possible body found in a vehicle that had been towed to Ray’s Wrecker Service, KBMT-TV reported.

The employee at the towing company reported that while conducting inventory on a vehicle that had been abandoned on private property, he saw what he believed to be human hair and a human leg hidden under several blankets and pillows, Carroll said.

Police obtained a search warrant and discovered that the “body” was a mannequin, KPLC-TV reported.

Officials did not say where the car had been towed from, according to KBMT.

Vidor is located 95 miles east of Houston.

