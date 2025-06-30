Boulder attack: 82-year-old woman injured dies

A woman who was injured during an attack on protesters during a protest in Boulder, Colorado, has died.

Karen Diamond, 82, died of the injuries she suffered in the June 1 attack, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced Monday by leaders from the Boulder Jewish Community Center, but she passed away on June 25.

“Karen was a cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on all who knew her,” the center’s executive director, Jonathan Lev and board chair David Paul said.

Diamond’s family has asked for privacy, prosecutors said.

Her death is the only one caused by the attack, The Washington Post reported.

Officials said Mohamed Sabry Soliman wore a construction vest, pretending to be a gardener, while the group Diamond was with was protesting in support of Israeli hostages in Gaza during the group’s weekly rally.

He told police that he wanted to kill those protesting and yelled “Free Palestine” as he threw two of the Molotov cocktails that he had assembled.

Soliman also had constructed a makeshift flamethrower.

He is an Egyptian national living in the U.S. illegally with his family. Investigators said he had tried to buy a gun but was unable to do so because he was not a “legal citizen.”

Prosecutors said he targeted the group because of their perceived or actual national origin.

Along with Diamond, 13 other people have been identified as physically hurt, KUSA reported. Prosecutors amended counts four and five against Soliman, changing them from attempted murder to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors also added 66 additional counts against Soliman, bringing the total number of victims to 29, with 13 having physical injuries.

In all, he faces more than 100 charges, CNN reported. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 16.

The victims ranged in age from 25 to 88, The Colorado Sun reported.

Soliman faces life without parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charge alone.

He is also facing nine federal hate crime charges, among others, to which he pleaded not guilty last week, KUSA reported.

