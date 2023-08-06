California wildlife officials capture ‘Hank the Tank,’ 3 bear cubs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A large black bear, linked to at least 21 home break-ins in California’s Lake Tahoe area since 2022, has finally been caught.

According to a news release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, “Hank the Tank” and her three male cubs were taken into custody on Friday.

The bear, officially known as 64F, will be taken to The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado, KGO-TV reported. The 500-pound animal is one of multiple bears identified last year as “Hank the Tank,” according to wildlife officials.

According to wildlife officials, the bear had shed a satellite tracking collar in May, SFGate.com reported. Officials had DNA traces discovered at 21 homes between February 2022 and May 2023, according to the website. Wildlife officials said that Hank was also a suspect in additional break-ins and property damage.

The cubs will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a CDFW-permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in Petaluma, California. Wildlife officials stated that they hope to “discontinue the negative behaviors they learned from the sow and can be returned to the wild.”

One of the cubs is believed to have suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, the CDFW said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the adult bear has cleared medical examinations and permitting by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, KUSA-TV reported.

It is unclear when she will be transferred to her new home.

“Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community,” the CDFW said in its news release. “However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community.”