Caterer blamed after 51 guests became sick at wedding in Iowa

ALTOONA, Iowa — A bride filed a report with the health department that more than 50 of her wedding guests had gotten food poisoning symptoms after eating catered food at her wedding in Altoona, Iowa in early June.

Lindsey Graham-Humphreys told the Des Moines Register that 51 of her guests had symptoms with some lasting about two days if not longer after having eaten food served by Fireside Grille at her wedding at the beginning of June in Altoona. Her new husband was one of those who got sick.

An Iowa health inspector days before the wedding found that Fireside Grille had multiple violations which included pork tenderloins being stored at 44.7 degrees Fahrenheit which the state requires to be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press. Tomatoes were also stored at too high of a temperature.

Other violations included missing menu detail, an issue with the dishwasher, an empty soap pump, and mold in the ice machine.

The bride reportedly found the caterer through an advertisement while she was looking through other caterers. The Des Moines Register reported that she met with the co-owner to conduct a tasting and it went well.

Graham-Humphreys told the newspaper that the price was affordable so they used Fireside Grille.

On the wedding day, Graham-Humphreys said the caterers got there six hours early, the Des Moines Register reported. She was not sure why but when it was mealtime, the food was lukewarm.

After finding out about guests getting sick, she contacted the restaurant. Eventually, Graham-Humphreys said the co-owner offered $600 if she signed some forms, the Des Moines Register reported. She was unaware of what the forms were and the offer was only a third of what she paid for the catering. She then never heard from the co-owner again.

Graham-Humphreys then called the Iowa Health Department, the AP reported.

The AP reached out to the restaurant Friday but was not immediately called back.