Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while filming report about armed robberies

CHICAGO — A Univision television news crew in Chicago was robbed at gunpoint on Monday as they were reporting on recent armed robberies in the city, authorities said.

A reporter and photographer for the Spanish-language TV station Univision Chicago were filming just before 5 a.m. CDT in the West Town neighborhood of the city when three men wearing ski masks and holding guns robbed them, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The thieves also searched the news crew’s SUV, WFLD-TV reported.

“They were approached with guns and robbed,” Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago, told the newspaper. “Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera.”

The reporter and photographer were not injured, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The journalists were reporting about a string of armed robberies across Chicago, including an armed carjacking of a woman on the same block where they were robbed, the newspaper reported.

The Chicago Police Department identified the news crew as two males, ages 28 and 42, according to the Tribune.

Univision Chicago is not disclosing the names of the victims to protect their privacy, Godinez told the newspaper.

“They’re OK, and we’re working on it together as a team,” Godinez said.

It was the second time this month that a Chicago television crew had been robbed.

A photographer for WLS-TV was robbed and assaulted while covering a news conference on Aug. 6, the television station reported.