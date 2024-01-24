Chick-fil-A class action deadline looms; how you can get your portion of settlement

The deadline is looming if you want to apply for your cut of a class action settlement over Chick-fil-A delivery fees.

Last year, the popular fast-food chain agreed to settle the class action for $4.4 million.

Consumers who placed delivery orders through the company’s app or website for locations in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey or New York, from Nov. 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021, are considered class action members and are entitled to a payout.

You have to submit a claim by Feb. 15, 2024, to receive a settlement in the form of cash or a gift card. To do so, click here.

If you select the cash payment, you can get up to $29.25. The gift card option will be in the form of an e-gift card with a balance of $29.25. Keep in mind that when using the gift card, sales tax will be collected on orders, the settlement website said.

The total amount may be lower than the maximum depending on how many people apply for the settlement.

The lawsuit, Mayheu v. Chick-fil-A, Inc., accused the company of up-charging delivery orders.

“Plaintiffs’ class action claims arise out of allegations that CFA unfairly obscures its true delivery charges by falsely marketing a flat, low-cost delivery fee in varying amounts (e.g., $2.99, $3.99) to consumers for Chick-fil-A delivery purchases placed on its Chick-fil-A® App and website. Plaintiffs allege that CFA secretly marks up food prices on delivery orders by a hefty 25- 30%, meaning that consumers end up paying significantly more for an order placed for delivery versus placing the identical order for pickup or in-store,” the lawsuit states.

