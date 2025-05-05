Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies

May 5 is the day that millions of Americans toss back a few margaritas all in celebration.

Despite the belief that Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican Independence Day, it does not. Rather, it does celebrate the Mexican army’s defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, according to History.com.

About 500 French soldiers were killed in the 1862 battle. Fewer than 100 Mexicans died.

The win was more symbolic than strategic for Mexico and isn’t celebrated much in that country, but it has become a celebration of culture in the U.S.

Researchers at Numerator say about one in five Americans will celebrate Cinco de Mayo by going out to eat, gathering with family and friends or going out to drink.

Here are some food and drink deals to help you celebrate this year. Remember, all specials are subject to participation, so check with your neighborhood locations to see if they’re taking part.

7-Eleven: BOGO any Laredo Taco Company burrito, $3 off Mexican beers.

Abuelo’s: $5 specials including 22oz. Mexican draft beers, Frozen Mexican Flag Margaritas, La Grandeza Margaritas, Mexican Candy Shots and Chile con Queso appetizer.

Baja Fresh: Rewards members get $5.55 off orders of $20 or more on bajafresh.com using code CINCO.

Barberitos: Free small order of queso with any in-restaurant purchase.

Bonefish Grill: Signature martinis and Margaritas for $5 all day.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos: Loyalty program members get a buy one, get one free deal. Buy an entree at full price on May 5, on May 6 you get a coupon in your account for a second free meal. Also, there is 10% off catering orders on May 5 with code CINCO10.

California Pizza Kitchen: $5 margaritas, free white corn guacamole and chips.

California Tortilla: Free taco bounceback coupon with purchase.

Chili’s: $5 Tequila Trifecta Margarita, rewards members get free chips and salsa.

Chipotle: Play its Roblox game at 6 p.m. ET and you can win a free burrito. It is limited to the first 50,000 players who collect 53 unique ingredient cards. (USA Today) Other deals include free chips and Queso Blanco with code CINCO25 on the app or online, and no delivery fee if you use the code DELIVER.

Chuy’s: $5 Chips ‘N’ Dips, $6 House ‘Ritas, $9 House ‘Ritas, $1 floaters, $1 Corona, Modelo or Dos Equis beers.

Dos Toros Taqueria: Catering specials through May 7, starting at $25 per person.

El Pollo Loco: Two free Chicken Tacos with $15 or more purchase on May 5.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: $5 house margarita or Sangria ‘Rita Swirls.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: $5 margaritas.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free side of queso with an entree purchase. The first 20 customers on Monday get a free Moe’s T-shirt.

Native Grill & Wings: $5 Native Rita or $4 Modelo Especial Draft pint.

Pancheros: Rewards members get $5 burritos. The deal will appear in app.

Red Robin: $7.99 House Margarita.

Taco Bell: Free Nachos Bell Grande with a $20 or more order on DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub. There is also 5% off every order on Uber One Student delivery service with a maximum discount of $9.

Teremana Tequila: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila brand will rebate any appetizer purchased alongside a cocktail made with Teremana Tequila. The rebate will come via Venmo through May 31 and up to $1 million in cash back. Click here to find a participating location and to see how to get your rebate.

Tijuana Flats: $5 menu, 2 for $5 beers, 15% off family meal kit using code CINCOKIT.

