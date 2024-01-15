Clyde the donkey’s term as a Colorado mayor is ending; one of 3 dogs set to replace him

The end of the term of a Colorado mayor named Clyde has townspeople looking at his potential replacement and weighing some important questions.

Which of the three in the running so far is the most politically astute? Are they soft on strays? Where do they stand on catnip?

Clyde the donkey has served as mayor of Divide, Colorado for nearly two years and is about to term out, opening the field up to another politician panting for power.

The position of mayor in Divide, a town of 127, exists only as a way to fundraise for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

The shelter has hosted the election for the past 12 years, drafting animals to run the town for two-year terms. All the money raised during the election goes to help run the shelter.

“It brings awareness to our small rural shelter and it also allows us to raise money for all of the animals that come through our shelter,” Kathleen Ruyak, the shelter’s marketing coordinator told KRDO. “There’s about a thousand animals we help a year, even though we have about 1500 square feet of shelter.”

As Clyde looks to greener pastures, three dogs are currently in the running to replace him.

It costs $2 per entry to Vote in Divide’s 2024 animal election.

If your pet would make a responsible city leader, he or she can enter the race, according to the shelter. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. Click here for details.

No human is allowed to enter the race.

As for Clyde, he’s not talking, but there has been some interest in the possibility of a higher office.

“He’s been requested to run for president,” joked Debbie Bibb, from Running D Ranch. “So, as he steps down from there, he is going to be concentrating on spreading the word. And who knows? You know, we maybe have a donkey for president.”

