Couch potato: Coyote naps on porch of San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO — Even coyotes take naps. And what better place to snooze than on a comfortable couch?

A homeowner in San Franciso encountered the wild animal sleeping on an outdoor patio couch, KRON-TV reported.

The owner called San Francisco Animal Care & Control, fearing that the coyote might have been ill or injured, according to the television station. Plus, it is a bit unnerving to find a coyote on the porch, even if it is reclining.

Friday Field Notes: Coyote on a Couch. Officer Mullen encouraged this sleepy coyote couch potato to move along and find a more coyote-appropriate (but less comfy) place to sleep. He listened and followed her advice. #Coyotes #animalcontrol #wildlife #couchcoyote pic.twitter.com/hIm2LnioSs — SF Animal Care & Control (@SFACC) November 3, 2023

The agency’s agent assigned to the case, Laura Mullen, said the coyote refused to move when the owner approached it, KTVU reported.

“Earlier this week I was called out to a residence to check on one of my favorite species of San Francisco urban wildlife, a coyote,” Mullen wrote on the agency’s Facebook page. “The resident woke up and found a beautiful coyote asleep on their outdoor couch furniture.

“I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up. He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard,” Mullen added. “The yard was on the edge of a woodland area and he hopped on over the wall and made his way through the brush.’

Mullen said the coyote appeared to be a healthy male who had been kicked out of the den by an older, alpha male.

According to San Francisco Animal Care & Control, approximately 100 coyotes live in San Francisco, and that number has remained consistent for more than a decade, KRON reported.