David Gail, ‘Port Charles’, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor, dead at 58

Actor David Gail, who played Dr. Joe Scanlon on the soap opera “Port Charles” and was Shannen Doherty’s fiancé on “Beverly Hills, 90210,″ has died, his sister announced. He was 58.

Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the actor’s death on her Instagram account on Saturday, Deadline reported. Several media outlets also reported his passing. It was unclear when Gail died, and no cause of death was given.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone (with) me,” Colmenares wrote. “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being.”

Gail played Scanlon on 216 episodes of “Port Charles” from 1999 to 2000, according to IMDb.com. He was the second actor to portray the doctor in the soap operat, taking over the role from Michael Dietz, Variety reported.

Gail appeared in eight episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210″ from 1991 to 1994, according to IMDb.com. He portrayed Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh (Doherty) in the television series. He also played Dean Collins in 36 episodes of the drama “Savannah” in 1996 and 1997, People reported.

Gail was born in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 27, 1965, according to Variety. He made his television debut in one episode of “Growing Pains” in 1990.

His other television credits include appearances on “The Round Table,” “Matlock,” “Robin’s Hoods,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “JAG” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” Variety reported.

Gail also appeared in several films, including “Some Girl” (1998), “Bending All the Rules” (2002), “Perfect Opposites” (2004) and “The Belly of the Beast” (2008), according to the entertainment news website.

