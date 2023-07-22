‘Delayed, but not denied’: Man walks stage for high school graduation after 47 years

WASHINGTON, N.C. — It took 47 years, but a North Carolina man finally had his chance to walk across the stage and receive his high school diploma properly.

Bishop Samuel Jones Jr., 66, of Washington, celebrated his formal graduation on July 15, WNCT-TV reported.

In 1976, Jones was not allowed to attend his graduation ceremony from Chocowinity High School, according to the television station. He was denied the chance to walk with his classmates because his grade in pre-algebra was a point too low, USA Today reported.

Jones said he learned he would not graduate when he went to pick up his cap and gown on the day he was to receive his diploma, according to the newspaper.

“On the day of graduation, I came to school. And I was very enthused. I wanted to make Mama proud,” Jones told USA Today. “The night before, I had picked out my suit to wear, shoes and socks everything. Shiny and clean.

“I was just so excited. And then I get the message that I was not gonna graduate.”

The low C in pre-algebra was the grade that prevented Jones from graduating.

“I felt robbed and that my life would be robbed later on,” Jones told the Washington Daily News. “So I ran all of the way home, laid across my bed, and cried until I went to sleep.”

Jones’ mother, Ethel Bryant, spoke with Frank Randolph, an assistant principal at Washington City Schools, and got him to tutor the student, according to the newspaper.

Jones retook the test for the pre-algebra class and passed, qualifying for his diploma, WNCT reported. But he was denied a chance to celebrate.

“Chocowinity High School called me after I had completed the course to get my diploma and handed it to me like it was nothing,” Jones told the Daily News.

Jones would serve in the Navy for nine years and then became a pastor before being elevated to a bishop, USA Today reported.

Jones’ wife of 42 years said she never knew the extent of her husband’s anguish until five years ago.

“I remember one day when he was speaking with someone about their graduation and they asked him about his,” Regina Jones told the Daily News. “He simply broke down and started crying, and crying, and that is when I learned some of the details.”

“I don’t think at first she thought it was that deep of a situation,” Samuel Jones told USA Today. “But I just couldn’t hold back the tears every time I talked about that.”

Regina Jones worked to create the commencement that her husband never had, and on July 15, she surprised him with a ceremony at Jon Cotten Tayloe School in Washington, the Daily News reported.

Family, friends and former classmates attended the event.

“I wanted to call his official graduation day, ‘Delayed But Not Denied,’” Regina Jones told the newspaper. “For me, it was an opportunity to finally bring some closure, healing, and a sense of pride to this man who had been suffering since 1976. Today was his day to finally walk amidst some of his former classmates.”

With diploma in hand and tassel turned, Samuel Jones addressed the crowd at his commencement, WNCT reported.

“This moment is one that I never thought would happen. Let me thank you for your patience. Please give me a little room here, I want to say something,” Jones said. “I was so tearful. I don’t like to cry because when you get tearful, you make ugly faces,” Jones said.

“It has been a moment that I’ll never forget. I’m still overwhelmed,” Samuel Jones later told USA Today. “Overjoyed. I just can’t believe it happened.”