Detroit Pistons lose 27th straight, set NBA record for consecutive losses in a season

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons set a record for consecutive losses in a season on Tuesday night, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets to drop their 27th straight game.

The loss at Little Caesars Arena broke the previous record of 26 losses, set in 2010-11 by the Cleveland Cavaliers and equaled by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14, USA Today reported.

Detroit (2-28) has not won a game since Oct. 28, when the Pistons defeated the Chicago Bulls in their home opener, ESPN reported.

The Pistons lost despite a 41-point, nine-rebound effort by Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Free Press reported. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft also had five assists.

Cunningham excelled during the second half, scoring 18 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth period, according to the newspaper.

A 3-pointer by Cunningham with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter gave the Pistons a 97-92 lead, but the Nets scored the next 13 points, the Free Press reported.