Dog rescued after chasing deer, falling through ice

MIDLAND, Mich. — A dog is believed to be doing better days after falling through the ice while chasing some deer in Midland, Michigan.

>> Read more trending news

The Midland Fire Department said that crews were called Monday about a dog that fell through the ice at Emerson Park while it was chasing some deer in the area. When crews arrived, they found the dog having trouble staying above the water. The dog was located in the middle of the river.

Fire crews made their way to the area where the dog was just as it went under, according to WKBD.

“We tried several attempts to retrieve the dog by rope from the shore,” fire officials said.

Eventually, crews were able to rescue the dog and brought it back to shore, WKBD reported.

The dog was transported to an animal hospital in the area for treatment after receiving treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

The dog was reported to be doing better as of Monday, according to WKBD.

© 2024 Cox Media Group