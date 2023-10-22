‘Don’t veer for deer’: Deputy has close call on Iowa highway

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An deputy had a close call with a deer in central Iowa, but his driving skills -- and a little luck -- prevented a terrible accident.

In a video posted on its Facebook page, the Story County Sheriff’s Office showed Deputy Carson Linkenmeyer traveling on a highway north of Huxley.

The deputy was driving along a road last week at about midnight when two deer bolted across the highway, seemingly out of nowhere, KCCI-TV reported.

Dash camera footage showed the deputy drive between the two animals without striking them.

“Deputy Linkenmeyer did a great job by NOT veering for the deer,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “A little luck might have been involved as well.”

The sheriff’s office went on to warn residents that deer become more active across Iowa in late October and should drive with care.

Deer are also on the move because it is mating season, which coincides with harvest and hunting seasons, KCCI reported.