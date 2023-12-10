Dozens of animals seized from zoo in Virginia

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. — Officials are investigating the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County, Virginia on cruelty to animal charges and other charges.

Virginia Attorney General’s Office had the Virginia State Police serve a search warrant on Wednesday. According to WDBJ, the search was in regard to a case of alleged animal cruelty.

According to the search warrant obtained by the news outlet, multiple animals were found with different health ailments at the zoo. Some of the habitats were filthy or lacked appropriate care as well as food and water.

From the zoo’s premises, 95 living animals, dozens of dead animals and several animal body parts were removed by investigators, according to the warrant obtained by WSET.

A white tiger was also euthanized during the investigation, the news outlet reported.

“The Attorney General’s Office says the tiger was euthanized with the consent of the owners to humanely end its suffering,” WSET reported.

A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 20, the news outlet reported.