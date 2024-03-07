Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister-in-law, Naomi Ruth Barber King, dies

The sister-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Naomi Ruth Barber King, has died.

She was 92.

WSB reported that she was married to the reverend’s brother, Rev. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” Williams King, the younger brother of Dr. Martin Luther King.

“Mrs. King and A.D. were frequently by Dr. King’s side supporting him and his leadership in the civil rights movement,” the family said in a statement.

The couple was at the creation of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and The March on Washington and Selma.

A.D. King died in 1969 and Naomi King created https://www.adkingfoundation.com./ in his name that empowered youth and women.

A press release announcing her death said that Naomi Ruth Barber King “will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beacon of light to those in the churches and communities she served. She was a woman of quiet dignity, overcoming strength, and steadfast support to her husband, family, and circles of influence within and beyond Atlanta.”

She is survived by her daughter Alveda King, son Derek King and several grandchildren, the family said, and had asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the A.D. King Foundation.





