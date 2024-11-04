End of her US Era: Taylor Swift ends next to last leg of tour

INDAINAPOLIS — With a wine glass in hand, Taylor Swift has brought a close to the U.S. leg of her “Eras Tour” during the final show in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

Swift started the worldwide tour in March 2023 and after more than 100 shows, she ended it with a three-night gig at Lucas Oil Stadium, playing to the crowd, raising the glass and waving goodbye to fans who packed the stadium.

Taylor Swift leaving the final US show of “The Eras Tour” with a drink in hand, keeping up her tradition from last year’s closing night. pic.twitter.com/YdfeFkvC0U — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) November 4, 2024

The glass of wine has become a tradition for Swift, her fans said online. She apparently did it during the final show of the first U.S. portion of the tour in August 2023, US Weekly reported. She has a slight pause in performing and will pick up the Canadian route on Nov. 14 with the final date of the tour happening on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.

Before she ended the show, USA Today reported Swift announced “Welcome to the acoustic set” where she played “Cornelia Street” and “The Bolter” on guitar, with the songs weaving the line “I don’t want to lose you, I hope it never ends, but she was leaving, and it felt like freedom.”

She also played piano mixing “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and “The Great War” coming up with the lyric “Its death by a thousand cuts if we survive the Great War.”

Swift told those in attendance on Sunday, “The fact that you guys have turned this tour into what it is, it’s why we added so many shows. It’s why this tour’s been so long. It’s why we wanted to come back through America. We weren’t done yet. We hadn’t played in Indy yet. You’ve already been so gracious to us tonight,” WTHR reported.

Each of the three Indianapolis shows was sold out, breaking the record for the venue with each hosting more than 69,000 people, the news station reported.

About 200,000 people were expected to visit Indianapolis for the concerts, WXIN reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group