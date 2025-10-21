Family alerts authorities of man’s alleged plan to open fire in Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

ATLANTA — A family member alerted the authorities to what Billy Joe Cagle allegedly had planned and helped thwart a potential mass shooting at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On Monday, Cagle arrived at the South Terminal around 9:30 a.m. and walked towards a TSA checkpoint, WSB reported. He looked around, but the police said they believed he was not armed at that time, Fox News reported.

About 10 minutes after his arrival, Atlanta police received a call from Cartersville police who had been contacted by Cagle’s family after they saw his social media livestream during which he shared his plans to open fire at the airport, Fox News reported.

Within 15 minutes, Cagle was in custody. Police had to use two sets of handcuffs on the 6-foot, 3-inch, 320-pound man.

During a search of his pickup truck after his arrest, police said they found an AR-15and 27 rounds of ammunition, The Associated Press and WSB reported.

Cagle was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, WSB reported.

“We are here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy because a family saw something and said something,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference.

“The family, thank you for sharing. See something, say something did work, so we are standing here talking about a tragedy averted,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The FBI said it assisted in the case.

FBI Atlanta is assisting the @Atlanta_Police and partner agencies following the arrest of a suspect who made violent threats targeting @ATLairport earlier today. The suspect was not armed when he was arrested but police found an assault rifle in his vehicle parked outside.



The… pic.twitter.com/RSrMzvXJq8 — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) October 20, 2025

