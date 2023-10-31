Garth Brooks’ ‘Time Traveler’ to be released at Bass Pro Shops

Forget iTunes, Garth Brooks is selling his upcoming album at stores that aren’t known for their music departments.
“Time Traveler” will be released on Nov. 7 as part of the 7-disc boxed set “The Limited Series” exclusively at Bass Pro Shops, The Tennessean reported.
In addition to “Time Traveler” the set will include “Man Against Machine” (2014), “Gunslinger” (2016), “Triple Live” (2019) and “Fun” (2020).
This is the first studio album Brooks has released since “Fun,” and is his 14th, Billboard reported.
“There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name,” Brooks said. “Country music’s core is sincerity. After that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of country music.”
The set can be pre-ordered now for $29.95 and will ship in mid-November.
Brooks released “Gunslinger” as part of a Target-exclusive box set, selling 134,000 copies in the first week. The stand-alone album was released a week later to all stores and was available by streaming on Amazon, Billboard reported. But a Brooks’ representative said that “Time Traveler” will not be released as an individual album and it won’t be available on Amazon for streaming.
