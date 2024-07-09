‘General Hospital’ actor Doug Sheehan dies

Emmy-nominated soap opera star Doug Sheehan has died.

He was 75.

Sheehan made a name for himself for his role on “General Hospital,” People magazine reported.

His death on June 29 was confirmed by Kane Funeral Home, which said that Sheehan died at his home with his wife at his side. The funeral home did not say how he died.

Sheehan’s first role was in “Charlie’s Angels” in 1978. The next year he became Joe Kelly on “General Hospital,” appearing on the soap opera until 1982. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role.

He played Ben Gibson on “Knots Landing,” the second husband to Valene Ewing, played by Joan Van Ark.

According to his IMDB filmography, Sheehan also appeared in “Day by Day,” “MacGyver,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Columbo,” “Cheers” and the television version of “Clueless.”

He also had some big screen roles including “10″ and “Cops n Roberts.”

Sheehan leaves behind his wife, Cate. They had been married since 1981, Entertainment Weekly reported.

