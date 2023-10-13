‘He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant’ instead she won $2 million

OAK GROVE, K.Y. — A woman’s husband thought she was going to tell him she was pregnant but she actually had to tell him that she won $2 million in the Kentucky Lottery Powerball on Oct. 4.

After Jacalyn Armstrong found out she won, she called her husband, Jonathan. The Kentucky Lottery said that she had just left an Ob-gyn appointment before she called her husband.

“I told him I had some news and at first, he didn’t believe me,” Jacalyn said, according to the Kentucky Lottery. “You could tell I was in tears, and he thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant,” Jacalyn said. “My mom thought the same thing when I called her.” “I was like, what is wrong with you all?”

“The Powerball news was just as exciting,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan and Jacalyn Armstrong have three children and their youngest child is six months old, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Jacalyn Armstrong said that she doesn’t play the lottery a lot but her coworkers convinced her to, according to WLEX.

She purchased six Powerball tickets. The winning ticket had matched the five white ball numbers and won $1 million, the news outlet reported. She had added a Power Paly to her tickets that doubled her winnings to $2 million.

After taxes, Jacalyn Armstrong got a check for $1.4 million, WLEX reported.

The couple told the Kentucky Lottery that they had planned to give some money to their church, to buy a larger house and get a new car.