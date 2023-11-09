‘High-end’ brothels busted: Politicians, doctors, lawyers among clientele, prosecutors say

Authorities arrested three people accused of running a “high-end” prostitution network that catered to elected officials, executives for tech and pharmaceutical companies, doctors, military officers and more, according to WFXT and prosecutors.

Han “Hana” Lee, 41, James Lee, 68, and Junmyunh Lee, 30, face federal charges following a multiyear investigation that focused on a pair of websites purporting to connect photographers with nude models available for booking. The sites, bostontopten10.com and browneyesgirlva.blog, were actually a front for a prostitution ring operating out of high-end apartments in eastern Virginia and the greater Boston area, prosecutors said.

“The three individuals behind these websites facilitated the movement of predominantly Asian women across the United States for sex trafficking and a commercial sex ring, exploiting them in the process,” Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said Wednesday, according to WFXT.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to wealthy, well-connected clientele, and business was booming until today.”

In an affidavit filed in court, investigators said buyers were required to go through a verification process before they could book appointments with women who were listed on either of the websites. The sites included the heights, weights and bust sizes of women available for appointments and had nude and seminude photos of them, WFXT reported.

Clients would pay between $350 and upwards of $600 per hour for an array of sex acts, prosecutors said. Investigators interviewed about 20 of the buyers, although none had been charged as of Thursday.

Levy stressed Wednesday that the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing, according to WFXT.

“There are potentially hundreds of yet to be identified customers,” court records indicated.

Investigators said buyers paid in cash and that the defendants often bought money orders in amounts low enough to keep from triggering reporting and identification requirements to conceal the proceeds from the prostitution network. They had been running the brothels since at least July 2020, authorities said.

Officials arrested Han Lee and Junmyung Lee, who both live in Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Authorities in California also arrested James Lee, who lives in Torrance, California.

Authorities continue to investigate.