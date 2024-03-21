‘Hot Dog Hooker’ accused of stalking Long Island man

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. — A New York woman dubbed the “Hot Dog Hooker” did not cut the mustard with authorities on Tuesday.

Catherine Scalia, 57, who originally made headlines in 2012 when she was arrested for allegedly propositioning an undercover police officer inside her hot dog truck, was charged with three counts of stalking, WABC-TV reported.

Police said that Scalia harassed a 51-year-old male employee at the Main Street Business Center in East Rockaway and at his home, according to the television station.

Police said Scalia, a mother of four, is accused of continuously visiting the store where the man works, exposing her breasts and making antisemitic remarks, WNYW-TV reported. The victim told police that Scalia would allegedly go to the store between 10 to 50 times daily, yelling at him while exposing herself, according to the television station.

In a criminal complaint, the man said Scalia “came into the store and began yelling about various things” and “has shown up to my house before and bothered me also,” WABC reported.

“She also yells antisemitic remarks at me,” the man wrote. “I am not Jewish but my employers are Jewish. I did not take offense to her antisemitic remarks but it makes me fearful for my job security.”

In 2012, Scalia was arrested in Baldwin, New York, after residents complained she was handed out suggestive business cards, advertising “Strips-R-Us,” with her frankfurters. An undercover officer ordered two hot dogs and water before Scalia allegedly announced she was selling risque items not included on the menu.

She allegedly performed a strip tease and then offered the officer sex for money before she was arrested, WABC reported.

Scalia also ran afoul of the law in 2016 when she placed a sign in her front yard offering topless lap dances on a swing, WNYW reported.

“Hi boys! They got me again!” Scalia told reporters after her arrest.

