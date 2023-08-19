Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 storm

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Hilary weakened to a Category 2 storm Saturday evening.

In the latest update, the National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, according to CNN. The forward speed increased to 17 mph.

Meteorologists are expecting the storm to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and the southwestern part of the United States, The Associated Press reported.

The storm is expected to continue to be weakened as it heads closer to the U.S., the AP reported. The storm is expected to become a tropical storm.

2 pm PDT Sat Aug 19 Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary: Dangerous to locally catastrophic flooding impacts are expected late tonight through early Monday in portions of the Southwestern United States. Preparations for flooding impacts should be completed as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/x9POrMNQ4W — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 19, 2023

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions are expected to start on Sunday. Winds could be strong and gusty in areas with higher terrain. NHC also said that gusty winds can be expected inland as well across the western part of the U.S.

The tropical storm is expected to be the first California has seen in 84 years. A tropical storm last made landfall in California in September 1939, according to officials with the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office.

As of Saturday evening, Hurricane Hilary is about 640 miles southeast of San Diego, according to CNN.