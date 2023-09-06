Inmate dies after jumping out of moving vehicle during transport to jail

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An inmate in Frankfort, Kentucky died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in an attempt to escape a jail transport.

The Frankfort Police Department said that units were called around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 to assist the Franklin County Regional Jail with locating an inmate, according to WDKY.

Before their units arrived in the area, the jail located the inmate with serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.

The inmate was identified by WDKY as Brianna Hollon, 21.

Hollon died two days later on Aug. 31, according to WLEX.

Police said that Hollon jumped from the window of the transport van, according to the AP. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office determined her manner of death was ruled an accident and her cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma related injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate independently per the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s office as well as the jail, the AP reported. Circumstances behind the escape attempt have not been released.