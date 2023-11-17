Trending

‘It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream’: Mariah Carey has her own Barbie doll just in time for Christmas

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mariah Carey has her own Barbie doll just in time for Christmas

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey has her own Barbie doll just in time for Christmas (Mattel/Mattel)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mattel is releasing a Mariah Carey Barbie doll in time for the holidays.

>> Read more trending news

All I want for Christmas is… a Mariah Carey Barbie® doll! What better way to celebrate the holidays than with the season’s star herself,” Mattel said.

As Carey’s hit Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” makes its way around leading up to the holiday season, Mattel released a Barbie doll to honor her and her hit song.

“The Mariah Carey Barbie doll captures the incredible vocalist’s signature flair and dazzling style in a festive look. Mariah Carey Barbie rings in the holiday season in a glittery red gown with a ruched overlay and a dramatic hem slit, accompanied by gorgeous curls, sparkly silvery accessories and matching red heels,” Mattel said in a statement.

Carey’s doll joins the ranks of other singers who got their own Barbie dolls, including Cher, Beyoncé and Tina Turner, according to People.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie,” Carey said in a statement. “If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

The Mariah Carey Barbie doll will be able to purchase starting Friday on the Mattel Shop for $75. It is also available on Amazon, according to Billboard.

Image 1 of 34

Photos: Mariah Carey through the years Here are some memorable photos of singer Mariah Carey through the years. (James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

”Purdue

Most Read