Josh Duggar’s appeal terminated, expected to remain in prison until 2032

Josh Duggar will remain in prison after his appeal has been denied.

>> Read more trending news

Duggar was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021, E! News reported.

He was sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars in May 2022, fined $10,000 and 20 years of supervised release after he’s freed.

Duggar was originally supposed to be released in August 2032 but it was extended to October of that year, US Weekly reported. He is currently serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville in Texas, Fox News reported.

The former star of 19 Kids and Counting show had requested that his verdict be overturned but, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit denied the motion earlier this month.

Duggar is married to Anna Duggar and the couple has seven children, US Weekly reported.