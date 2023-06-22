Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Ohio State football player, released after several days in the hospital

Ohio State football player Zak Herbstreit, the son of ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, was hospitalized in recent days for an undisclosed medical condition, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Why the younger Herbstreit was hospitalized at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is not known, a statement from Zak Herbstreit released through his father mentioned being helped by cardiologists, or doctors who specialize in treating the heart.

The elder Herbstreit said his son had a “long journey” ahead of him in recovery.

My son Zak is in the hospital and wanted me to send this note out. I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being. He has a long journey ahead of him.



“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks,” Zak said in the release his father issued.

“Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative.

“We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

According to Athlon Sports, Herbstreit has been released from the hospital after being admitted last Friday.

Herbstreit joined the Ohio State football program as a walk-on tight end and has been with the Buckeyes program for the past two seasons, according to Sports Illustrated.

Herbstreit and his father received messages of encouragement via social media.

“Praying for u my man and your entire family,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after hearing the news. God bless u Kirk.”

“Thinking of You Zak and sending prayers your way,” said ESPN college football reporter Laura Rutledge.