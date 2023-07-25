LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

The son of NBA great LeBron James has suffered a health emergency.

>> Read more trending news

Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC basketball team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.

He is an incoming freshman.

The James family released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania saying that Bronny James collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the college’s Galen Center. Bronny James was apparently unconscious and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The teen was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in high school and his father has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

Bronny James averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior season at Sierra Canyon School, TMZ reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Photos: LeBron James through the years Here are some memorable photos of NBA icon LeBron James through the years. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Through the years DALLAS - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) LeBron James Jr. and NBA player LeBron James shoot the ball during the NBA All-Star celebrity game presented by Final Fantasy XIII held at the Dallas Convention Center on February 12, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group