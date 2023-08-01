LensCrafters agrees to $39M settlement over prescription glasses lawsuit

Eyeglasses retailer LensCrafters has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of misleading customers over its Accufit system. The company has denied the allegations.

Reuters reported that the company had claimed that Accufit was five times more precise than other measurement techniques, down to 1/10th of a millimeter and allowed customers to have “clearer, crisper vision” and to “see the world more clearly.”

The class action suit said that the claims were false and that the manufacturing process did not support the company’s claims, forcing them to pay more for glasses because LensCrafters didn’t deliver on its promises.

The settlement of $39 million will, if the deal is approved by a judge, allow anyone who bought prescription glasses from Sept. 5, 2013, and was fitted by Accufit at LensCrafters to get $50 for each pair of glasses purchased, Reuters reported.

The company stood by its products, denying the allegations but settled to avoid further legal fights, Reuters reported.