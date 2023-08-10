Lil Tay says she’s not dead, Instagram account compromised

Internet personality Lil Tay said in a statement Thursday that she is not dead after a post surfaced on her Instagram account claiming that she had passed.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” the Canadian teen said in a statement shared with TMZ. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

She added that her Instagram account “was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope’.”

On Wednesday afternoon, a post on Tay’s account claimed that she and her brother had died. The post was no longer online Thursday.

