Man accused of covering up wife’s murder by staging burglary

TAMARAC, Fla. — A man is facing charges after his wife was found dead in their house in Tamarac, Florida earlier this month.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said on March 15, authorities were called out to a house in Tamarac for a shooting around midnight, WTVJ reported. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Janice Herbert, 53, with a gunshot wound.

Herbert died at the scene from her injuries, the news outlet reported.

Investigators believed that her husband, Rolland Powell, 76, had appeared to have staged a burglary to cover up her murder, the sheriff’s office said. He gave investigators inconsistent information about the shooting.

Powell was arrested days later on March 21. Powell has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

