Man accused of shooting brother during argument over Xbox

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot his brother during an argument in Mesa, Arizona, over an Xbox console.

The Mesa Police Department said that just before 8 p.m., Lucas Edens, 30, and his brother were fighting over an Xbox video game console at a house near Center Street and Brown Road, according to KTVK.

During the argument, Edens reportedly grabbed a gun and shot his brother in the foot, police said, according to the news outlet.

Edens then allegedly barricaded himself inside a storage shed, according to KPNX. A Tempe SWAT team was sent out to assist in apprehending the suspect.

The brother that was shot was taken to the hospital, the news station reported.

His injuries are non-life-threatening. Edens was also taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the heat, KSAZ reported.

Police arrested Edens and he is facing multiple charges, according to KTVK.