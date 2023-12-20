Man arrested after 170 mph chase leads to fiery crash, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase that approached speeds of 170 mph and led to a fiery crash, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Jakob Austin Ethridge, 24, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest, three counts of drug possession, two counts of weapon possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and legend drug possession without a prescription.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen Dodge Charger that was observed “driving recklessly,” WKRN-TV reported. The motorist, later identified as Ethridge, fled the scene, according to the television station.

Police said that Ethridge led police into a residential neighborhood near Jonesville Drive and McCory Creek Road, WZTV reported. At that point, the suspect crashed the vehicle, which burst into flames, according to the television station.

Ethridge exited the vehicle and fled on foot, throwing a firearm and drugs in his “flight path,” police said in their news release.

Detectives recovered bags of marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, mushrooms and unknown prescription pills, along with a Drako pistol and a semi-automatic ghost pistol with no serial number, police said.

Ethridge later allegedly admitted to reaching speeds of 170 mph, WTVF reported.