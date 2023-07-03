Man faces charges after driving vehicle onto Chicago’s NASCAR street race course

CHICAGO — Charges are pending against a man who allegedly drove an unauthorized vehicle onto the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 46-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly driving onto the track at about 9:01 p.m. CDT, WMAQ-TV reported. Police believe the suspect, who has not been identified, was able to access the track by breaking through a barrier on the course, according to the television station.

The track was not in use at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, WGN-TV reported. The suspect was issued three traffic citations, according to the television station.

Charges are pending against a man who allegedly drove onto the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course on Saturday night after the day’s second race was canceled. https://t.co/irMTlJw2AD — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 2, 2023

A bright yellow Corvette with red flame details was observed near Michigan Avenue and Balboa Drive after the unauthorized car was reported, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The incident occurred about four hours after the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race was halted due to lightning in the area, according to the newspaper. Race officials postponed the race about two hours later and said the race would resume on Sunday morning.

NASCAR representatives declined to comment about the incident, according to the Chicago Tribune.