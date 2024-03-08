Man gets trapped in plane bathroom, family says Delta gives him $23-worth of SkyMiles to compensate

A flight from Salt Lake City to New Orleans wouldn’t be that bad, but for one man worrying about having an uncomfortable seat in coach was the least of his worries.

A woman, whose name is Rachel, recently shared what happened to her husband Brent during a December Delta flight.

“On a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to New Orleans, my husband, Brent, got up to use the bathroom, leaving me, my four year old and two year old in our row,” she wrote on Reddit on Feb. 28, Fox News reported.

When he wasn’t back in five minutes, then 10 minutes, she wondered where he was, thinking maybe he needed a longer break away from the young kids.

But someone else said that a person was trapped in the plane’s bathroom, and realized that it was Brent, People magazine reported.

“My attention diverted to the rear of the plane, where sure enough, two Delta flight attendants were yanking the bathroom door handle in an attempt to free my trapped husband.”

The flight attendants asked another passenger to help them yank the door open, but his efforts were for naught. Eventually, Brent was able to get out with help from the plane’s pilot, People magazine reported. It took about 35 minutes to get him out.

It could have been a lot worse, Rachel said, noting that the 4-year-old wasn’t with him trapped in the confined space.

“We thank God it wasn’t someone who would have a panic attack over claustrophobia or germaphobia.”

Delta did apologize and offered Brett 2,000 SkyMiles which they said was worth about $23. Their flight cost $300 a ticket, one way.

And while they were grateful for the flight crew’s help, the Delta customer service on the ground was less so.

Brent wants to make it clear that the airline staff was great, and both flight attendants and pilot were doing their very best to help in this unfortunate situation,” Rachel said. “However, he is disappointed by the Delta corporation customer service.”

Delta told Fox News that it is trying to make things right with the family.

“We have been in contact with the customer following this situation with an offer of apology and are investigating the situation to better understand the root cause and make any changes, as needed, to address the matter going forward,” the company said in a statement to Fox News.

