Man reported missing by wife found wrapped in black plastic with duct tape

TOMBALL, Texas — A man who was reported missing in Tomball, Texas was found deceased wrapped in plastic, officials say.

In a news release, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday just after 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a property on Ezekial Road for a welfare check on Francisco Romero, 32. His wife reported him missing and he was last seen at the property on Ezekial Road.

When deputies arrived at the property, they found a human body wrapped in black plastic secured with duct tape, according to the sheriff’s office. The body was found inside a detached structure.

Investigators learned that Narcisco Banos, 49, and his wife, Francisca Carrizales, 42, owned the property, according to KHOU. The two allegedly admitted that they were involved in Romero’s death.

Banos and Carrizales were both arrested, the news outlet reported. Banos was charged with murder and Carrizales was charged with tampering with a human corpse.

The cause of death has not yet been released. It is also not clear what led up to Romero’s death.