Man reports driver going wrong way on highway. Turns out, he reported himself

A man who notified 911 about someone driving on the wrong side of a Nebraska highway road got a surprise when authorities responded to the call.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, when they pulled over the driver who was going the wrong way, he admitted that he was the one who called 911.

Deputies released a video last week that showed the incident that happened in March. They were hoping to make people aware of the dangers of driving impaired as the holiday weekend approached, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The video, including the 911 call, shows the man driving on the wrong side of the road.

“I’m on Highway 77, going north, and there’s somebody on the wrong side of the road,” the caller says.

The video shows a deputy driving on the highway to catch up with the 911 caller. When the deputy asked if the driver knew why he was being stopped, he said, “Yeah, because I was on the wrong side of the road.”

He was asked if he was the one who called 911 and he said he was.

The sheriff’s office said the 911 caller’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.