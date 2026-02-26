Man sets fires to kill spiders in home, blaze spreads to other townhomes, police say

Police said a Pennsylvania man used fire to kill spiders that had infiltrated his home. But the fire didn’t just stop at his walls; it ended up spreading to other townhomes.

Pocono Mountains Regional Police said they were called to the complex in Pocono Pines on Monday evening, WPVI reported.

A witness had told them that the man identified as Sean McDermott lit several small fires inside his unit during the day. He allegedly told witnesses that he was trying to kill spiders.

He had a smoldering fire burning on the floor, but placed a love seat on top of it. The witness told police that he tried to put out the fires; however, McDermott relit them, WPVI reported.

Both left the home and, as WNEP reported, “went their separate ways.”

When they returned, the townhome was engulfed, and the flames spread to three other homes connected to the townhome, KYW reported.

McDermott left the scene in a U-Haul truck and is wanted for several charges, including arson.

