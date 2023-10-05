McDonald’s bringing back the McRib despite ‘farewell tour

McDonald’s told customers last year that its popular McRib sandwich was gone for good, but the company announced Wednesday that McRib will be coming back this fall.

>> Read more trending news

However, when and where you can find the barbequed pork sandwich remains a bit of a mystery.

According to the company, the McRib won’t be available nationwide.

“Some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,” the company said.

When asked, McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request about where the sandwiches will be offered. The company has not said when the sandwich will be back in restaurants.

Last November, Mcdonald’s took McRibs off the menu at the end of a “Farewell Tour” for the sandwich.

The McRib debuted in 1981 and has been on and off the chain’s menu since then. There have been several “farewell tours” for the sandwich made of a boneless pork patty, barbeque sauce, dill pickles and onions.