McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme partnership crumbles, will end next month

Two famous brands will no longer be partners as the deal between McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme will come to an end in July.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will no longer be sold at McDonald’s locations, USA Today reported.

The deal between the two companies had the Golden Arches selling the golden doughnuts. Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled doughnuts were on the McDonald’s menu, but the sales were not what they had hoped.

“Our two companies partnered very closely, each supporting execution, marketing, and training, delivering a great consumer experience,” Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth said, according to USA Today. “Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us.”

The partnership was launched in 2023 when Krispy Kreme doughnuts were introduced at 160 McDonald’s locations in Kentucky and were deemed “successful” as “consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations.

It then expanded to Chicago McDonald’s. At the same time, Krispy Kreme locations would give a person a free doughnut if they had a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt with a date between Oct. 10 and 14, 2024.

The companies expected to expand the partnerships nationally by the end of 2026.

By the end of the cross promotion, Krispy Kreme doughnuts were only available at 2,400 of the 14,000 McDonald’s locations nationwide, Reuters reported.

The last day to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s will be July 2, CNBC reported.

